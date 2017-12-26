Law enforcement looking for fleeing NEMO man

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a Northeast Missouri man.

Sheriff David Parrish stated Tuesday they are seeking Erik Hickerson, 37, of 29480 Magnolia, Durham, Missouri.

Parrish stated Hickerson is wanted for fleeing from a Lewis County Deputy and the NEMO Drug Task Force on December 21st of this year. He stated this is the second time Hickerson has fled from law enforcement in the last three months.

Parish stated Hickerson is wanted for possession of controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.

Hickerson is approximately 5'8'' and 220 pounds, according to Parrish. He stated Hickerson is known to drive a 1999 charcoal Chevy pickup with "major damage."

Parish stated the general public should not attempt to make contact with Hickerson but are asked to contact their local law enforcement if they see him or have information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 573-767-5287. Anonymous tips can also be made on their website.