Landscapers busy with winter weather

With the winter weather, local landscapers have been cashing in on the need for snow and ice removal.

Leffers Landscape & Nursery in Quincy has been fairly busy these past few days working on clearing out things like parking lots, and driveways.

President Floyd Leffers said on Tuesday that his business has contracts with various businesses around town to remove snow and ice.

As a landscaping business operator, he said snow and ice removal jobs are helpful during the winter.

"We do what we have to do to clear their lots, or parking lots, or driveways." Leffers said. "Whether it be salt, or ice melt, or snow removal."

Leffers also added that with low temperatures, things like "Ice Melt" can be less effective.