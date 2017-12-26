Extreme cold causing issues for car batteries

The extreme cold is putting a strain on cars in the Tri-States.

Assistant Manager Chris Hultz at Interstate All Battery Center in Quincy said on Tuesday that they've been busy with people coming in to replace their car battery.

Hultz said that's because of the cold temperatures.

He added that they usually get very busy after the major drop in temperatures, because the cold has a significant impact on car batteries.

"Heat is actually worse than the cold, but cold is when all the batteries start showing that they are weak." Hultz said. "It takes a lot more for your vehicle to crank over in the cold, so therefore demanding more of the battery."

Hultz also recommended taking your car to a shop to have your battery checked. He said many places will do it free of charge, and it can help prevent you from becoming stranded.