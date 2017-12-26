Keeping your pets safe during the cold temperatures - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keeping your pets safe during the cold temperatures

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Keeping your pets warm is important. Keeping your pets warm is important.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Humane Society is warning residents to kept an extra close eye on their pets as the temperatures drop.

Pilar Brumbaugh with the humane society said on Tuesday that if you are cold, your animal is definitely cold.

Blankets, food, and water are all important to helping keep your animals body temperature at a healthy level.

Brumbaugh also said animals may act up as a way to show you they are cold.

"Sometimes they will pick up their paws. They shake just like we do." Brumbaugh said. "They tense up when they're cold. So definitely pay attention to that body language to that body language that they're communicating to you."

Brumbaugh added that if you let your dog out, and they come back significantly faster than usual, it's probably too cold for them.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.