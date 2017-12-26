Keeping your pets safe during the cold temperatures

The Quincy Humane Society is warning residents to kept an extra close eye on their pets as the temperatures drop.

Pilar Brumbaugh with the humane society said on Tuesday that if you are cold, your animal is definitely cold.

Blankets, food, and water are all important to helping keep your animals body temperature at a healthy level.

Brumbaugh also said animals may act up as a way to show you they are cold.

"Sometimes they will pick up their paws. They shake just like we do." Brumbaugh said. "They tense up when they're cold. So definitely pay attention to that body language to that body language that they're communicating to you."

Brumbaugh added that if you let your dog out, and they come back significantly faster than usual, it's probably too cold for them.