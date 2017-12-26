Shoppers take advantage of after Christmas sales

Christmas may be over, but the holiday shopping season is still going strong. The National Retail Federation said the average American spends $700 on Holiday gifts, and a lot of that shopping is still being done.

"We're looking for the sales," shopper Donna Welsh said. "We came in for them. We're going to meet my kids later. They're going to do a lot of shopping this afternoon."

Manager at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy said they see a lot of shoppers coming in to exchange gifts that weren't quite right. Shopper Bonnie Werneth said this year is extra special since she just got married, so she's going to put their gift cards to good use.

"We have a stack of them and because of that we get to come out and spend them," Werneth said. "We also have holiday cash and wedding cash, so this is where we are going to spend it."

Shoppers saw big discounts as retailers try to empty their shelves.

"It's actually about as busy this week as it is the week leading up to Christmas, so it's pretty exciting for us," manager Leon Obert said.

Obert said shoppers come out for all different types of sales and one of the bigger items for after Christmas is guns at Farm and Home Supply.

"We see a lot of gun sales," Obert added. "A lot of people get gift cards and they want to buy a gun. Of course putting a gun in your own name is important so we see a lot of sales in that."

Clothing a big item for shoppers, either for themselves or gifts for late family get-togethers. Werneth and her husband will be heading back to Virginia soon, but they won't go empty handed.

"We brought an empty suitcase so we could take home all the things that we love like coat and jackets," Werneth added. "We're excited."

If you are needing to exchange some gifts this year, managers said the fastest way through the line is a gift receipt. Not only that, a receipt is the best way to make sure you get all your money back or to make sure the item you are exchanging it with is the right one.



