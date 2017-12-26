Cold weather halts jail construction

The cold temperatures are halting construction on the new Adams County Jail.

Crews said they are working on pouring 102 cement pillars for the foundation of the building, but with freezing temperatures, the cement could freeze in the tubes used to pour the pillars, and that means they have to stop.

Adams County Board Jail Committee member Kent Snider said crews will have to wait for the temperatures to get above freezing Before they can resume work.

"I think we are really on schedule," Snider said. "I think we will be fine. As long as we don't have a really bad winter. If we have a few days here and there it gets cold it will slow us down but if we get above freezing we can make a lot of stuff happen."

Crews said they have already poured 40 pillars, which is ahead of schedule. The jail is set to open in September of 2019.



