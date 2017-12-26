Furnace technicians busy during freezing temperatures

Jerry Mast with the Quincy Fire Department does equipment checks on the firetrucks.

Most homeowners are turning on the heat in their homes.

It's every homeowner's worst nightmare in subzero temperatures: a broken furnace. Service technicians say most of the time the problem could have been prevented.

"The colder it gets the busier we are," said Corey Wellman, Service Technician for Air Specialists Heating & Air in Quincy.

Wellman says most of the repairs done on Tuesday had to do with dirty air filters.

"Preventative maintenance on furnaces is pretty much the same as getting your oil changed in your car," said Wellman.

Local firefighters also recommend getting your furnaces checked several times a year. As people start to use their furnaces more often, firefighters start to get more calls.

"A lot of those problems involve gas leaks; natural gas leaks and carbon monoxide leaks," said Jerry Mast with the Quincy Fire Department.

Some of those problems come from homes where people use their ovens as an alternative heat source.

"The oven is sometimes used to heat a small area but when we open up that door it has to work harder to heat your home, so it's going to produce more carbon monoxide," said Mast. "Then with your electric ovens or your gas ovens, the fact that you're trying to heat up a bigger area is going to make them work harder. As they work harder your chance of having a house fire because of them working harder is increased."

Plus, with furnace repairs potentially costing you a lot of money, Mast says homeowners sometimes resort to a space heater.

"Make sure there is space around it," said Mast. "Three feet of space around a space heater will ensure that nothing gets too hot to catch fire."

To avoid costly repairs, service technicians recommend having your furnace checked each year, even if you think there are no problems. Also, try keeping your thermostat between 68 and 72 degrees so your furnace is not constantly running.