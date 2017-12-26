Video gaming expands in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Video gaming expands in Quincy

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The last Quincy City Council meeting of 2017. The last Quincy City Council meeting of 2017.
Mayor Kyle Moore at Tuesday night's Quincy City Council meeting. Mayor Kyle Moore at Tuesday night's Quincy City Council meeting.
Quincy City Council voted to expand video gaming. Quincy City Council voted to expand video gaming.
Rev. Tom Rains, of the First Southern Baptist Church in Quincy, said video gambling is highly addictive. Rev. Tom Rains, of the First Southern Baptist Church in Quincy, said video gambling is highly addictive.
Rev. James Hailey argued that there must be better ways to bring in money for the city. Rev. James Hailey argued that there must be better ways to bring in money for the city.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Video gaming in Quincy will now be expanding. 

With a vote of ten to 3, with one recusal, aldermen voted to allow all existing liquor license-holders to have three video gaming machines. They were previously allowed two video gaming machines. The city will also collect a fee of $100 per machine. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, alderman received some push back from two local pastors.   

"I know a lot of people may disagree with that gambling is good or bad for the city," said Alderman Paul Havermale. "It's a legal enterprise and we just don't want to limit folks if we can avoid limiting businesses. Let them make the decision what works best for them."

The new ordinance also will allow businesses owners to have up to five video gaming machines, but they would be required to pay an annual fee of $10,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.