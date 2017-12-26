Video gaming expands in Quincy

Rev. James Hailey argued that there must be better ways to bring in money for the city.

Rev. Tom Rains, of the First Southern Baptist Church in Quincy, said video gambling is highly addictive.

Video gaming in Quincy will now be expanding.

With a vote of ten to 3, with one recusal, aldermen voted to allow all existing liquor license-holders to have three video gaming machines. They were previously allowed two video gaming machines. The city will also collect a fee of $100 per machine. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, alderman received some push back from two local pastors.

"I know a lot of people may disagree with that gambling is good or bad for the city," said Alderman Paul Havermale. "It's a legal enterprise and we just don't want to limit folks if we can avoid limiting businesses. Let them make the decision what works best for them."

The new ordinance also will allow businesses owners to have up to five video gaming machines, but they would be required to pay an annual fee of $10,000.