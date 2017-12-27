Quincy Fire Department getting new trucks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Fire Department getting new trucks

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Two new pumper trucks are coming to Quincy after the city council approved the purchase Tuesday night.

The new trucks will be able to hold 750 gallons of water, instead of the 500 gallons the current trucks hold. 

Fire Chief Joe Henning said once the trucks are bought the department will get rid of two older trucks which have been in commission for 30 years.

"Those two trucks are open cab trucks so firefighters are sitting outside in the back seat-belted in," he said. "You can't build trucks like that anymore. You can't buy trucks like that anymore. These are safer trucks for the firefighters to be in."

 Chief Henning hoped to have the new trucks in service by December of next year. They'll cost around $988,000. 

