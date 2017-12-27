Quincy Fire Department getting new trucks

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The handgun that Shaneen Allen was carrying when she was pulled over on a New Jersey highway could have sent her to prison for years if not for a pardon from Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

An airline says a Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane.

Most folks know Ted Williams as the Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer, but a set of letters going up of auction describe service in the Korean War.

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.

Two new pumper trucks are coming to Quincy after the city council approved the purchase Tuesday night.

The new trucks will be able to hold 750 gallons of water, instead of the 500 gallons the current trucks hold.

Fire Chief Joe Henning said once the trucks are bought the department will get rid of two older trucks which have been in commission for 30 years.

"Those two trucks are open cab trucks so firefighters are sitting outside in the back seat-belted in," he said. "You can't build trucks like that anymore. You can't buy trucks like that anymore. These are safer trucks for the firefighters to be in."

Chief Henning hoped to have the new trucks in service by December of next year. They'll cost around $988,000.