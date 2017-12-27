Tips to stay safe during cold snap

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers several tips to stay safe during the bitter cold snap here in the Tri-States.

Take Action

Dress warmly and stay dry. Wear a hat, scarf, and mittens. If you have to do heavy outdoor chores, work slowly. Avoid walking on ice or getting wet. Notify friends and family where you will be before you go hiking, camping, or skiing. Avoid traveling on ice-covered roads, overpasses, and bridges if at all possible. If you are stranded, it is safest to stay in your car. Dress Warmly and Stay Dry

Children Playing in SnowAdults and children should wear: a hat a scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth sleeves that are snug at the wrist mittens (they are warmer than gloves) water-resistant coat and boots several layers of loose-fitting clothing

Layer-up Inner Layer : Wear fabrics that will hold more body heat and don’t absorb moisture. Wool, silk, or polypropylene will hold more body heat than cotton. Insulation Layer : An insulation layer will help you retain heat by trapping air close to your body. Natural fibers, like wool or goose down, or a classic fleece work best. Outer Layer : The outermost layer helps protect you from wind, rain, and snow. It should be tightly woven, and preferably water and wind resistant, to reduce loss of body heat.

Additional Tips : Stay dry—wet clothing chills the body rapidly. Excess perspiration will increase heat loss, so remove extra layers of clothing whenever you feel too warm. Also, avoid getting gasoline or alcohol on your skin while de-icing and fueling your car or using a snow blower. These materials in contact with the skin greatly increase heat loss from the body. Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors. Avoid Frostbite and Hypothermia

:

Hypothermia

Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures. When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced. Lengthy exposures will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature. Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well. This makes hypothermia especially dangerous, because a person may not know it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it.

Frostbite

Frostbite is a bodily injury caused by freezing that causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas. It most often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation.

For more information about frostbite and hypothermia, see Stay Safe & Healthy.

Avoid Exertion

Cold weather puts an extra strain on the heart. If you have heart disease or high blood pressure, follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or performing other hard work in the cold. Otherwise, if you have to do heavy outdoor chores, dress warmly and work slowly. Remember, your body is already working hard just to stay warm, so don’t overdo it.

Avoid Ice

Walking on ice is extremely dangerous. Many cold-weather injuries result from falls on ice-covered sidewalks, steps, driveways, and porches. Keep your steps and walkways as free of ice as possible by using rock salt or another chemical de-icing compound. Sand may also be used on walkways to reduce the risk of slipping.

Be Safe During Recreation

Notify friends and family where you will be before you go hiking, camping, or skiing.

Do not leave areas of the skin exposed to the cold.

Avoid perspiring or becoming overtired. Be prepared to take emergency shelter.

Pack dry clothing, a two-wave radio, waterproof matches and paraffin fire starters with you.

Do not use alcohol and other mood altering substances, and avoid caffeinated beverages.

Avoid walking on ice or getting wet.

Carefully watch for signs of cold-weather health problems.

Be Cautious About Travel

Listen for radio or television reports of travel advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Do not travel in low visibility conditions.

Avoid traveling on ice-covered roads, overpasses, and bridges if at all possible.

If you must travel by car, use tire chains and take a mobile phone with you.

If you must travel, let someone know your destination and when you expect to arrive. Ask them to notify authorities if you are late.

Check and restock the winter emergency supplies in your car before you leave.

Never pour water on your windshield to remove ice or snow; shattering may occur.

Don’t rely on a car to provide sufficient heat; the car may break down.

Always carry additional warm clothing appropriate for the winter conditions.

What to Do if You Get Stranded

Staying in your vehicle when stranded is often the safest choice if winter storms create poor visibility or if roadways are ice covered. These steps will increase your safety when stranded:

Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers and raise the hood of the car (if it is not snowing).

Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.

Wrap your entire body, including your head, in extra clothing, blankets, or newspapers.

Stay awake. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems.

Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let in air. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe—this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve your circulation and stay warmer.

Do not eat unmelted snow because it will lower your body temperature.

Huddle with other people for warmth.

*Information from the CDC