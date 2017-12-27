Lewistown man seriously injured in crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lewistown man seriously injured in crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Lewistown, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night.

According to a report, the crash happened in Randolph County on US 63, three miles north of Cairo, at 8:22 p.m.

The report stated Kevin Gunnerson, 54, of Moberly, Missouri, was hauling a trailer with no rear lights and was struck in the rear by a pickup driven by Billy Davis, 38, of Lewistown. It stated Davis went off the roadway and overturned.

Authorities said Davis was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The report states both drivers were wearing safety devices. No citations were listed on the report.

