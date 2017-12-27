Lewistown man seriously injured in crash

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a man wanted after fleeing police turned himself in Tuesday night.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Lewistown, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a Northeast Missouri man.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three people were seriously injured in a crash in Marion County early Sunday morning.
Two Loraine residents and a Quincy resident were arrested Thursday during a drug investigation in Northern Adams County, according to Illinois State Police.
A former Keokuk boarding school owner accused of abuse was found guilty on all counts by a jury Friday morning.
Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported Friday that charges would not be filed in connection with an incident reported by authorities as an armed robbery.
A Fort Madison woman was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
Police say a Fort Madison woman was arrested recently on crack cocaine charges.
Hannibal Police reported two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.
