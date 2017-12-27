Wanted Lewis Co. man turns self in

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a man wanted after fleeing police turned himself in Tuesday night.

Sheriff David Parrish stated earlier Tuesday that they were looking for Erik Hickerson, 37, of 29480 Magnolia, Durham, Missouri.

Parrish stated Hickerson was wanted for fleeing from a Lewis County Deputy and the NEMO Drug Task Force last Thursday. He stated this was the second time Hickerson fled from law enforcement in the last three months.

Parrish stated Hickerson was wanted for possession of controlled substance, namely methamphetamine.