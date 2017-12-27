Blessing Health System acquires Hannibal Clinic

Blessing Health System officials announced a merger with Hannibal Clinic Wednesday.

According to Blessing officials, the Hannibal Clinic name will be retained. They said all of its physical assets, physicians and staff will be under the Blessing Health System corporate umbrella as a taxable entity.

“Blessing Health System and Hannibal Clinic share a common vision for building a resilient and sustainable local healthcare system so that people do not have to leave the area to seek the care they need,” Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health System, said. “Over the past year, leaders of both organizations determined that merging would allow for better coordination and provide for greater access to capital and other resources to expand services.”

Blessing officials said Hannibal Clinic providers will continue to see patients at Hannibal Regional Hospital and Hannibal Clinic locations.

“As one organization, Hannibal Clinic and Blessing Health System can better coordinate building a vibrant practice of physicians so that patients will have greater access to advanced, specialty care close to home,” said Erik Meidl, MD, internal medicine physician and Hannibal Clinic CEO.

Blessing and Hannibal Clinic first affiliated in February of 2017, and officials said they've seen the following benefits:

Adding a dedicated, full-time cardiologist to Hannibal Clinic.

Expanding breast reconstructive surgery at Blessing Hospital with three Hannibal Clinic general surgeons.

Development of a bariatric surgery and weight management program.

“As the region’s leading healthcare provider, it is Blessing Health System’s goal to work collaboratively with physicians and other providers in our region who share our commitment to deliver superior outcomes, innovative care and unparalleled experiences,” said Kahn. “We are proud to have the physicians and staff of Hannibal Clinic join Blessing Health System."

