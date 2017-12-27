Quincy's Madonna House closes up

A long-time social services facility in Quincy has closed down for good.

In a news release, Madonna House Executive Director Joanne Dedert stated Prevention Services officially ended Nov. 30. She stated the food pantry officially closed Dec. 19.

The shelter previously closed in July due to low census over the previous two years. Dedert stated that during fiscal year '17, 81 percent of the people served avoided shelter placement. She stated of the customers served, 86 percent gained or maintained employment.

Dedert stated there were talks of a possible merger with an unidentified agency.

"After thorough discussion with an undisclosed agency, the merge and/or transfer of Madonna House services will not take place at this time," the release stated. "We believe our community needs other organizations to unite efforts to avoid competing for the same declining state funding."

The release stated the former shelter property, located at 405 S. 12th St., was sold, while the property at 401 S. 12th St. was expected to be on the market soon.

Dedert stated the organization was liquidating assets. She stated all unused donations, monetary or in-kind, were being gifted:

Catholic Charities – In-store credit at a local pharmacy to complement their medical grant.

Unmet Needs – Gift cards to assist with the purchase of consumer’s needs.

Care Net & Birthright– Diapers and baby items.

Community for Christ in Camp Point – Paper products, personal hygiene supplies, dining room table & 6 chairs, table and 4 chairs, dishes, bedding, diapers for their, gift cards to purchase food pantry items and food.

3D Learning Center – Table and chairs.

Chaddock – Beds and Chests.

The Crossing Thrift Store & New Start Rescue Mission – Miscellaneous Household Items.

Madonna House thanked the many supporters throughout the years. The agency was established in 1988.