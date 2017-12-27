Bushnell man accused of selling cocaine

Authorities said a Bushnell, Illinois, man was arrested recently on multiple drug charges.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported Wednesday that Michael A Smith, 23, of Bushnell, was arrested on three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance 1 to 15 grams (cocaine). He stated the cocaine sales by Smith happened within the last six months.

VanBrooker stated a warrant was issued following an investigation by the sheriff's office and Macomb Police Combined Drug Unit. He stated the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

According to VanBrooker, the bond on the warrant was $50,000 with 10 percent to apply. He stated Smith was being held in the McDonough County Jail.