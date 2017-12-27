Boil order issued in Griggsville - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Griggsville

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) -

Griggsville officials said a boil order was implemented Wednesday for certain residents.

Nadine Kessinger, with the city clerk's office, said a water main break prompted the boil order. She said it affects customers on northeast side of town, but the specific area wasn't available.

Kessinger said the boil order was in affect for 48 hours. 

