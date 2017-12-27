Platooning With A Purpose: Illness changes Keene's perspective

When Macomb head girls basketball coach Zach Keene calls for a substitution he is usually subbing in three to four players every time. It's a practice that is a bit unusual for teams to platoon like that. But Keene has a method to his madness because just before the season started, Keene wasn't sure if he would be around for it.



"We were there at the hospital for a day on a Friday and by Friday night (the doctors) asked me how I was feeling just out of discussion. I said 'I feel like I'm dying" and the doctors said 'Well, we're really concerned,'" remembers Keene.



In September, Keene was hospitalized with a MRSA blood infection that turned into Cellulitis.



"I think I was scared a little bit, definitely," said Keene. "You're never sure of the future so you're definitely scared for a little bit."



After a few days, Keene was released from the hospital but, as he soon learned, he wasn't out of the woods just yet.



"For like a day, a day and a half, they called back and said the MRSA is in my blood and that I need to come back and treat it again," he said.



"We were really concerned that maybe I could die from it."



Doctors feared the spreading infection would soon reach his brain, so he was hospitalized again. All the while, basketball season was right around the corner, and Keene didn't want to miss a single quarter.



"You work so hard and you don't want to let kids down and I think that's one thing that kind of keeps me going a little bit, knowing that I want to get out of bed and make sure you're there for the season," said the Bombers' sixth year head coach.



Luckily, after weeks of recovery at home, Keene was finally able to return to the court with a new outlook on his team.



"It's more relaxed. There's no pressure," said Macomb senior forward Jordyn Hare.



"We don't even have plays. It's just run and gun. Run, gun and have fun."



In his hospital bed Keene came up with an idea to create his own system for Macomb, a system that included every player on the bench.



"Not once this season have we talked about wins and losses," says Keene.



"We've really just talked about making sure everybody is playing and playing at 100-percent, 100-percent of the time. Because you never know when could be your last game."



On top of a new outlook on his coaching career, Keene gained some perspective on his own life.



"At that point it just puts a scare into you, if nothing else," he says.



"At any point in time anyone's number could be up. Again, it really makes you open your eyes and realize what's important in life."



In the Bomber's opening game at the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic, meanwhile, Keene's new system worked wonders for the Bombers. Of the 14 players on the bench, not only did all 14 play, but 13 scored in the win over A-Town.



