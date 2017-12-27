Scouts to pick up Christmas trees in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local cub and boy scouts will once again be helping Quincy residents get rid of their Christmas Trees.

Cub Scout #1 and Boy Scout Troop #1 will conduct the annual Christmas Tree pick-up again this year. It will take place on Saturday, Jan. 6 and begin at 8 a.m.

"We simply ask that people make sure the tree is outside the house and that they set an appointment with us for a pickup," scoutmaster Joe Henning said. "What they need to do is they need to call the phone number is (217)-506-6972, again that is (217)-506-6972. They'll get an answering machine where they simply leave their name, address, phone number and any special instructions they need to know about."

Henning said the fee is $10. He said the funds will go towards supporting the scouts activities and helping to keep the cost low for campouts.

