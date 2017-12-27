Frigid temperatures bring risk of injury - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Frigid temperatures bring risk of injury

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Cold temperatures have increased chances of injury. Cold temperatures have increased chances of injury.
Icy conditions can lead to more falls. Icy conditions can lead to more falls.
Ice covered walkways are dangerous. Ice covered walkways are dangerous.
Blessing Hospital has seen an increase in visits for winter injuries. Blessing Hospital has seen an increase in visits for winter injuries.
Things like frostbite can result in trips to the hospital. Things like frostbite can result in trips to the hospital.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The extremely cold weather is keeping local doctors busy, and it has residents talking.

"I don't like the cold." Brian Moore of Quincy said. "But I used to have a job where I worked outside all the time, I don't do that anymore. I know what it's like to be working outside, but I don't like the cold."

With that drop of temperatures comes a risk for injury. Dr. Seth Thibodeau at Blessing Hospital said on Wednesday that falls and frostbite are the most common injuries in conditions like this.

"Definitely a lot of slips and falls." Dr. Thibodeau said. "You've got to be careful out there, especially with the icy roads and sidewalks. Make sure you get proper footing, especially if you're prone to falls."

Dr. Thibodeau also said that some injuries come from people overdoing it outdoors.

"If you feel like you're outside working on the yard, or outside of the house, and you feel like your hands start getting a little too cold, and they're painful, go inside and start running them under cold water." Dr. Thibodeau said.

Dr. Thibodeau added that another way to stay safe in the cold temperatures, is to make sure you are bundled up before you go outside.
 
"Wearing protective equipment, being aware of what the temperature is outside, and if you are prone to falls, having people around you that can always help you if you get into trouble." Dr. Thibodeau said.

Staying warm in the freezing weather is something Moore said he hopes to do.

"I wear my gloves, and my earmuffs." Moore said. "My wife got me them, and I love them. Usually I wear a stocking cap, but I wanted to wear my Cubs hat today. I just try to bundle up and keep warm."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.