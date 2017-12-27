Frigid temperatures bring risk of injury

The extremely cold weather is keeping local doctors busy, and it has residents talking.

"I don't like the cold." Brian Moore of Quincy said. "But I used to have a job where I worked outside all the time, I don't do that anymore. I know what it's like to be working outside, but I don't like the cold."

With that drop of temperatures comes a risk for injury. Dr. Seth Thibodeau at Blessing Hospital said on Wednesday that falls and frostbite are the most common injuries in conditions like this.

"Definitely a lot of slips and falls." Dr. Thibodeau said. "You've got to be careful out there, especially with the icy roads and sidewalks. Make sure you get proper footing, especially if you're prone to falls."

Dr. Thibodeau also said that some injuries come from people overdoing it outdoors.

"If you feel like you're outside working on the yard, or outside of the house, and you feel like your hands start getting a little too cold, and they're painful, go inside and start running them under cold water." Dr. Thibodeau said.

Dr. Thibodeau added that another way to stay safe in the cold temperatures, is to make sure you are bundled up before you go outside.



"Wearing protective equipment, being aware of what the temperature is outside, and if you are prone to falls, having people around you that can always help you if you get into trouble." Dr. Thibodeau said.

Staying warm in the freezing weather is something Moore said he hopes to do.

"I wear my gloves, and my earmuffs." Moore said. "My wife got me them, and I love them. Usually I wear a stocking cap, but I wanted to wear my Cubs hat today. I just try to bundle up and keep warm."