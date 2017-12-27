Tips on how to avoid frozen pipes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tips on how to avoid frozen pipes

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

As the Tri-States gets its first taste of subzero temperatures this winter, it's important to keep your home's plumbing in mind. Local plumbers have been busy with calls for frozen pipes. 

David Keck with Keck Plumbing suggests leaving cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around pipes. Also, when the weather dips below 32 degrees, leave your tap running at a slow drip because moving water doesn't freeze. 

Another thing to keep in mind, Keck says homeowners should  always know how to shut their water off in case of a pipe burst. 

"You may get by with it freezing and not breaking, but if you hear something pop and break, absolutely make sure you know how to shut your house, or whatever you're living in, know how to shut it off," said Keck.

A lot of people use space heaters to keep their pipes warm but Keck does not recommend doing that. A space heater that isn't properly set up and monitored can do more harm than good. 

