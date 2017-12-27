Keeping kids warm and safe in the car seat - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keeping kids warm and safe in the car seat

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tri-State parents have been bundling up their children to help them brave the cold weather, but a bulky coat and a car seat can be a dangerous combination.

As a general rule, winter coats should not be worn underneath a car seat harness. The bulkiness of the coat can make the harness too loose to be effective in a crash. 

Local car seat technicians recommend warming up the vehicle prior to loading up the kids. 

"What also is helpful is to put the straps on and then they put the coat on backwards so they can wear the coat as kind of a blanket also," said Quincy Firefighter Lee Carpenter. 

Carpenter also suggests keeping extra blankets in your car. 

