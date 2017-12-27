Quincy native brings custom woodworking back to hometown

Jacy Shelton talking with the commission regarding his new woodworking shop off of State Street.

Quincy Plan Commission holding their last meeting of the year.

We now know more about a custom woodworking shop set to fill the old Deters Dairy building on State Street.

The owner, Jacy Shelton, spoke at Wednesday night's Quincy Plan Commission meeting.

Shelton says the shop will be called 'The Redeemed Life'. Among other things his team will build tables, chests and benches all built from reclaimed wood from local structures.

Shelton, a Quincy native, says he's excited to bring this skill back to his hometown.

"For furniture repair/refinishing it's a dying craft," said Shelton. "We still hand do everything. We don't dip stuff because it's just too hard on the wood and it breaks the glue joints overtime. We do everything by hand."

Shelton hopes to have the shop at 4801 State Street open in the next month or so.