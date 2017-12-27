Quincy Museum to host New Year's bash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Museum to host New Year's bash

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Museum is hosting a New Year's Eve bash.

It  will be held at Town and Country Inn and Suites. Tickets are $50 and can be picked up at the Quincy Museum or both Hy-Vee locations in Quincy.

There will be a D.J., photo booth, and catered food as well as a cash bar.

The event runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.