Quincy Museum to host New Year's bash

The Quincy Museum is hosting a New Year's Eve bash.

It will be held at Town and Country Inn and Suites. Tickets are $50 and can be picked up at the Quincy Museum or both Hy-Vee locations in Quincy.

There will be a D.J., photo booth, and catered food as well as a cash bar.

The event runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.



