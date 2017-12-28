Checking on elderly in cold weather

Authorities said a Bushnell, Illinois, man was arrested recently on multiple drug charges.More >>
Authorities said a Bushnell, Illinois, man was arrested recently on multiple drug charges.More >>
Griggsville officials said a boil order was implemented Wednesday for certain residents.More >>
Griggsville officials said a boil order was implemented Wednesday for certain residents.More >>
Blessing Health System officials announced a merger with Hannibal Clinic Wednesday.More >>
Blessing Health System officials announced a merger with Hannibal Clinic Wednesday.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a man wanted after fleeing police turned himself in Tuesday night.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a man wanted after fleeing police turned himself in Tuesday night.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Lewistown, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Lewistown, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers several tips to stay safe during the bitter cold snap here in the Tri-States.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers several tips to stay safe during the bitter cold snap here in the Tri-States.More >>
Two new pumper trucks are coming to Quincy after the city council approved the purchase Tuesday night.More >>
Two new pumper trucks are coming to Quincy after the city council approved the purchase Tuesday night.More >>
A lot of big-ticket items are gifted during the holidays, but putting them out on the curbside with the rest of your recycling might be a welcome mat for thieves.More >>
A lot of big-ticket items are gifted during the holidays, but putting them out on the curbside with the rest of your recycling might be a welcome mat for thieves.More >>