Checking on elderly in cold weather

As the cold sets in for the next few days, one local program is stepping up to make sure those in the community are staying warm.

Meals on Wheels operates year round giving meals to seniors living on their own but when cold weather hits, they're not just delivering a meal.

Volunteers work from around 10:30 a.m. well into the afternoon to make sure seniors have a hot fresh food daily.

When extreme temperatures set in, volunteers also check on those they are bringing food too.

Mark Reichert has only been volunteering a few weeks but he said the work they do is important.

"You wouldn't want to go 24 hours without your furnace being off. You'd be a froze icicle by tomorrow morning," he said. "So, we check to make sure it's nice and warm when we walk in. We don't really need to ask them but we do just to strike conversation because sometimes I'm the only person these people might see all day."

Meals Plus for Seniors director Bill Stehl said they check on their clients all times of the year. He says those checks are even more important when it's cold.

"We're also doing safety checks and our volunteers are going out when they deliver the meal, they're just making sure the clients have heat especially this time of year," explained Stehl.

When it gets colder, less people are able to volunteer but, if you are available, they said they could certainly use all the help they can get.