Snow impacts road conditions in northern Tri-States

A light accumulation of snow caused slick roads across the northern Tri-States area early Thursday morning.



"Some light snow fell in spots overnight with about a dusting to maybe a half inch of new snow on the ground in the northern Tri-States," WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said.

Iowa Department of Transportation listed many of the major roads in southeast Iowa as partially covered by snow on its traveler information map before 8 a.m.

Illinois Department of Transportation's online travel map reported McDonough, Hancock, and Brown County as at least "partly covered with ice or snow" Thursday morning.

The McDonough County dispatch said that Route 136 from Colchester to Macomb was icy.



"It does not take much snow at all for roads to become slick, so it's important that drivers take it slow," Shive said

MoDOT traveler map indicated roads were listed in normal conditions throughout the morning hours.

In the three counties primarily affected: McDonough, Lee, and Hancock, dispatch did not report any weather related accidents as of early Thursday morning.



Shive said a few snow flurries or snow showers are possible throughout the daytime hours Thursday, with better chances in the afternoon and evening hours. A quick dusting to around one inch is possible in spots from Quincy north in the afternoon and evening.



The bitter cold will also remain settled over the Tri-States, with little relief ahead for the next week. Shive said highs are forecasted near 20 degrees on Thursday.