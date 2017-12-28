New restaurant coming to Quincy

A new restaurant will open on Quincy's riverfront in February, according to a news release.

The news release stated Native Grill & Wings will open at 138 N. Front St. in mid to late February. It stated Tilted Kilt, which is currently located in that space, will close Thursday at 11 p.m.

Franchise owner Duane Venvertloh said this will be the first location in Illinois.

“We are very excited to bring this fast-growing family sports grill to Quincy,” Venvertloh said. “We look forward to being an active part of the community more than just your typical ‘sports grill,’ and our primary goal will always be to provide a welcoming environment for the whole family. We’re also excited to be a part of the city’s effort to develop the downtown and the riverfront.”

General Manager Heather Balzer said the staff of 14 employees will carry over to the new restaurant, and they will be hiring 30 to 40 new employees.

"(It's) a whole new environment." Balzer said. "We're going to completely remodel the entire building. The whole building will be different. It will be something to look forward to."

The release stated the restaurant offers over 20 wing flavors. Customers can also order flavors individually.

“Native is thrilled to welcome Duane to the team, as his community involvement is parallel with the presence Native strives to have, and I am confident that he will make our Midwest expansion successful,” said CEO Dan Chaon. “We’re incredibly pleased with the acclaim we’ve received in Arizona over the past few years, and are excited to see the same following and recognition in Illinois.”

According to the release, the restaurants are divided into a bar and grill with around 40 flat screen TVs.

Tilted Kilt opened in January of 2014.