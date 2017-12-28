More snow falling in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

More snow falling in the Tri-States

Posted:

(WGEM) - Many Tri-State residents saw more snow fall Thursday afternoon.

The snow started falling in northern parts of the Tri-States just after noon. Meteorologist Kevin Shive said we could see a dusting up to an inch when it wraps up around 3 or 4 p.m.

"Some brief periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible," Shive said. "Minor accumulations are possible from Quincy northward."

Be sure to check road conditions in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri here before hitting the road. Also, be sure to download the WGEM StormTrak Weather app for the latest updates, along with several features.

