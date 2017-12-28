Safely burning wood in your fireplace

Cold temperatures are gripping the Tri-states and a lot of people will be using wood burning appliances to heat their homes.

Cole Miller with the Quincy Fire Department said one of the biggest mistakes people can make when using a wood burning fire place is overloading it and burning it too hot.

He said there are ways to burn safely and prevent your house from catching fire. Some fireplaces have glass doors that keep the fire contained while others need a screen in front.

"It's mainly to keep sparks, when the fire or wood pops, it keeps the embers from popping out onto the floor which is usually combustible," explained Miller.

He also said to make sure the flames in the fireplace have gone out before going to bed or leaving your house.

"If you left it open with the screen in front, it's not going to hurt anything but if you're damper is open, you'll be losing a lot of heat in your house. So, you can shut the doors. When it's good and cool you can close the damper and keep the rest of the heat in your house."

Miller said you should have your fireplace or wood burning appliance checked out each year just like you would a furnace.

Another reminder Miller added was to keep the immediate space around the fireplace free of anything that can catch fire easily.