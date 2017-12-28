Macomb residents, road crews brace for more snow

Some parts of the Tri-States saw a little more snow fall Thursday and with more snow in the forecast, the City of Macomb is sending a warning out to residents.

Snow shovels scraping against sidewalks and driveways was a common sound Thursday morning in Macomb.

"It's really important, especially with the elderly, to make sure the driveways and sidewalks are clear of any ice or any snow," John Myers said.

Another half inch fell over night, meaning extra work for city crews and residents. The Public Works Department said residents are responsible for sidewalks and driveways on their property but they're reminding residents of a relatively new city ordinance that prohibits residents from putting snow back onto city streets.

"Don't push it right back out into the street where it's going to cause more problems," Macomb Public Works Director Scott Coker said. "Put it some place on the grass where it's not going to be an issue."

Coker said crews will start with primary roads and emergency snow routes, and then move to secondary and residential streets.

"Please be patient, it's not an immediate process," Coker added. "Depending on the snow, it takes about 8 hours to plow the entire city."

Coker said 3 inches of is when they will declare a snow emergency. Once that happens, cars along the emergency snow routes need to be off the street.

"There is a possibility that we may have to tow that car to get it out of the way," Coker said. "We don't want to do that. If we have to plow around those cars or vehicles it's more difficult and it takes more time."

With the cold and the snow, city officials just want everyone to be safe.

"You got to be careful also as you're getting out, especially if you're going out for dinner or whatever the case may be," Myers said.

Coker said they try to be reasonable with residents and each violation of the snow removal ordinance is reviewed on a case by case basis, but fines are possible. He also said if there is damage to your property from a city snow plow, like a mailbox, contact the Public Works Departments for replacements.