Time to save for next year's Christmas

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Saving money for Christmas early can relieve financial strains. Saving money for Christmas early can relieve financial strains.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some of your Christmas gifts may not even be opened yet, but local financial experts say now is a good time to start thinking about saving money for next year's gifts.

Officials with Members First Community Credit Union in Quincy said Christmas savings accounts like their Christmas Club are a helpful way to save up money.

Business Development Representative Taylor Gaines advises people to not wait until the last minute to start saving, because that can cause unneeded financial strains.

"Always make sure that you're doing it within your means, and make sure that you can get the best deals for things and always do your research." Gaines said. "The same thing goes for any opportunity you have for checking out new opportunities for your financial world too."

Christmas account money is typically paid out in the fall, along with any interest that has been earned.

