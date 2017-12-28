Flexible spending account deadline approaching

Flexible Spending Account balances can be used on things like eyeglasses.

If you have a flexible spending account, you are now just days away from the deadline to spend the money in the account.

Officials at 20/20 Eyecare Inc. in Quincy said on Thursday that this is the time of the year they typically see a rush in customers who still have money to spend in their accounts.

Office Manager Mari Beth Andersen said many places will offer specials at this time of the year. She said it's important to make sure that money doesn't go to waste.

"If you need to see the doctor, eye glasses, eye doctors - its just extra money out there that you can use for those sort of things." Andersen said.

Unless your employer grants a grace period, you have until the end of the year to spend the balance in your account.