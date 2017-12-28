Court approves Sny Levee District assessment - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Court approves Sny Levee District assessment

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

New water pumps will soon be coming to the Sny Levee and Drainage District.

Sny Officials said the $34 million assessment was approved by the judge Wednesday. Sny officials were awaiting the decision after an objection hearing was held earlier this month.

Now landowners will be notified about their option to either pay their amount of the assessment all at once or finance it over 12 years.

"This is what we were trying to get accomplished and that is to take this drainage district into the next generation. We had two options," Superintendent Mike Reed said. "We're either going to continue to move backwards because of the outdated equipment that we have or we are going to move forward."

Reed said they will be back in court in the next two months once the total amount of the assessment has been determined. Bidding for two new water pumps will go out within a year.
 

