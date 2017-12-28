Windshields can crack in cold temperatures

A lot of drivers crank up the heat during the winter months, but that could damage your windshield.

Even though your windshield may look in good condition, there could be small chips in it.

if you've been blasting the car defroster as soon as you get in the car, we have a warning from a local auto glass technician.

Rick Disseler at Glass One in Quincy says ever since the sub-zero temperatures hit, they've been busy fixing cracked and shattered windshields. Disseler says putting direct heat on a frozen window can make an existing problem even worse.

"If your windshield is in perfect condition, you can go ahead and start your car up and put your defrosters on high," said Disseler. "If you have a rock chip on your windshield that has not been repaired, then you need to put it on lower or you need to put it on the floor and heat it from the bottom up. The direct hot on the windshield will crack it out."

In an attempt to speed up the defrosting process, sometimes people pour hot water on their windshield. Disseler does not recommend doing that. He says that could break your windshield immediately.

