Quincy church a step closer to building new home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy church a step closer to building new home

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Floor designs show the arrangement of the new Calvary Tabernacle Church. Floor designs show the arrangement of the new Calvary Tabernacle Church.
Snow covers the land at North 36th Street where Calvary Tabernacle plans to build. Snow covers the land at North 36th Street where Calvary Tabernacle plans to build.
Concept art of the Calvary Tabernacle Church. Concept art of the Calvary Tabernacle Church.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Members of a Quincy church hope their search for a new home is over.

Quincy's Plan Commission recommended a special permit for Calvary Tabernacle to build a new church on North 36th street, between the post office and humane society. 

The congregation had been looking for a new home since leaving their previous home at 12th and Hampshire Streets. Pastor Greg Wilhelm says they looked at buying old churches, but decided to start something new.

"We really said, and our church had been praying for five to 10 acres of land, highly visible, easily accessible with city utilities," Wilhelm said. "The land there at 36th and Locust fits all of that."

It's not a done deal yet. City council still needs to approve the permit, but Wilhelm says they're looking to buy the land in 2018 and hope to start building later in the year or early 2019.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.