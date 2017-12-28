Quincy church a step closer to building new home

Iowa is preparing to notify families in early February that federal money could run out for a health insurance program that covers roughly 60,000 low-income children in the state.More >>
Iowa is preparing to notify families in early February that federal money could run out for a health insurance program that covers roughly 60,000 low-income children in the state.More >>
Some of your Christmas gifts may not even be opened yet, but local financial experts say now is a good time to start thinking about saving money for next year's gifts.More >>
Some of your Christmas gifts may not even be opened yet, but local financial experts say now is a good time to start thinking about saving money for next year's gifts.More >>
If you have a flexible spending account, you are now just days away from the deadline to spend the money in the account.More >>
If you have a flexible spending account, you are now just days away from the deadline to spend the money in the account.More >>
A new restaurant will open on Quincy's riverfront in February, according to a news release.More >>
A new restaurant will open on Quincy's riverfront in February, according to a news release.More >>
Many Tri-State residents saw more snow fall Thursday afternoon.More >>
Many Tri-State residents saw more snow fall Thursday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say two more children have died as a result of the Dec. 21 fire at a Davenport mobile home park.More >>
Authorities say two more children have died as a result of the Dec. 21 fire at a Davenport mobile home park.More >>
A light accumulation of snow caused slick roads across the northern Tri-States area early Thursday morning.
A light accumulation of snow caused slick roads across the northern Tri-States area early Thursday morning.
As the cold sets in for the next few days, one local program is stepping up to make sure those in the community are staying warm.More >>
As the cold sets in for the next few days, one local program is stepping up to make sure those in the community are staying warm.More >>