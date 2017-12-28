Quincy church a step closer to building new home

Members of a Quincy church hope their search for a new home is over.

Quincy's Plan Commission recommended a special permit for Calvary Tabernacle to build a new church on North 36th street, between the post office and humane society.

The congregation had been looking for a new home since leaving their previous home at 12th and Hampshire Streets. Pastor Greg Wilhelm says they looked at buying old churches, but decided to start something new.

"We really said, and our church had been praying for five to 10 acres of land, highly visible, easily accessible with city utilities," Wilhelm said. "The land there at 36th and Locust fits all of that."

It's not a done deal yet. City council still needs to approve the permit, but Wilhelm says they're looking to buy the land in 2018 and hope to start building later in the year or early 2019.