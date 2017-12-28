Quincy teen to be featured in national magazine - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy teen to be featured in national magazine

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Megan Sohn practices choreography at QDance. Megan Sohn practices choreography at QDance.
Megan Sohn listens to her dance coach during practice. Megan Sohn listens to her dance coach during practice.
Megan Sohn practices choreography at dance class. Megan Sohn practices choreography at dance class.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local face will grace a national magazine next month.

Quincy High School Sophomore Megan Sohn was selected to model cheerleading uniforms for the January edition of Varsity Magazine. After she auditioned and was selected, Sohn was flown to Dallas three different times for photo shoots and a fashion show where she met some of the executives of the Varsity Brand.

"I'm a cheerleader at Quincy Senior High School," Sohn said. "So I've seen the magazine before. We've ordered stuff out of it. So now it's like my coaches are going to be looking at this and my peers are going to be seeing me in the magazine."

Sohn hopes this leads to more opportunities in the future and can help her secure scholarships and help her continue a future in dance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.