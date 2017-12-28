Quincy teen to be featured in national magazine

A local face will grace a national magazine next month.

Quincy High School Sophomore Megan Sohn was selected to model cheerleading uniforms for the January edition of Varsity Magazine. After she auditioned and was selected, Sohn was flown to Dallas three different times for photo shoots and a fashion show where she met some of the executives of the Varsity Brand.

"I'm a cheerleader at Quincy Senior High School," Sohn said. "So I've seen the magazine before. We've ordered stuff out of it. So now it's like my coaches are going to be looking at this and my peers are going to be seeing me in the magazine."

Sohn hopes this leads to more opportunities in the future and can help her secure scholarships and help her continue a future in dance.