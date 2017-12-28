New business park on the way in Palmyra - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New business park on the way in Palmyra

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
A new business park is in the works along Palmyra's eastern edge. A new business park is in the works along Palmyra's eastern edge.
This farm land is where the new business park will be located. This farm land is where the new business park will be located.
Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham thinks the business park will benefit the community for years to come. Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham thinks the business park will benefit the community for years to come.
Marion County Commissioner talks with WGEM's Kaylee Pfeiferling about the new business venture. Marion County Commissioner talks with WGEM's Kaylee Pfeiferling about the new business venture.
The new business park will go in on the east side of U.S. 61/U.S. 24. The new business park will go in on the east side of U.S. 61/U.S. 24.
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

A big business venture is in the works for the City of Palmyra. The city council voted unanimously last week to give Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham the green light to buy 80 acres of land on the east side of town. 

The land will cost about $800,000 and Mayor Graham says it's money he thinks will benefit the community for years to come. 

"It's just exciting for the town because we haven't had anything to offer for several years," Mayor Graham said.

The land is located on the east side of U.S. 61/U.S. 24 and has mainly been used for farming.

Mayor Graham says they've already had some interest in the soon-to-be development. 

"I can see industrial type, with some factories that produce wholesale goods that they ship off but it can be wide open," Mayor Graham said. "It'll be available to any type of business."

With space for roughly a dozen new businesses, that means opportunity for more jobs. 

"The City of Palmyra is our county seat, located right in the middle of Marion County so any improvements that are done here are great for Marion County as a whole," said Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode.

The site is also in the city's enterprise zone which offers various tax incentives to appeal to developers. 

"You have your different businesses and it can also hold factories," said Bode. "I think it'll be a good expansion for the entire area."

Mayor Graham says they still have to close on the purchase of the land which is expected to happen within the next two weeks. Then, once the weather cooperates they'll start laying down pavement for roads and start construction. It's unclear when the business park will be complete.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.