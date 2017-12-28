New business park on the way in Palmyra

The new business park will go in on the east side of U.S. 61/U.S. 24.

A new business park is in the works along Palmyra's eastern edge.

A big business venture is in the works for the City of Palmyra. The city council voted unanimously last week to give Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham the green light to buy 80 acres of land on the east side of town.

The land will cost about $800,000 and Mayor Graham says it's money he thinks will benefit the community for years to come.

"It's just exciting for the town because we haven't had anything to offer for several years," Mayor Graham said.

The land is located on the east side of U.S. 61/U.S. 24 and has mainly been used for farming.

Mayor Graham says they've already had some interest in the soon-to-be development.

"I can see industrial type, with some factories that produce wholesale goods that they ship off but it can be wide open," Mayor Graham said. "It'll be available to any type of business."

With space for roughly a dozen new businesses, that means opportunity for more jobs.

"The City of Palmyra is our county seat, located right in the middle of Marion County so any improvements that are done here are great for Marion County as a whole," said Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode.

The site is also in the city's enterprise zone which offers various tax incentives to appeal to developers.

"You have your different businesses and it can also hold factories," said Bode. "I think it'll be a good expansion for the entire area."

Mayor Graham says they still have to close on the purchase of the land which is expected to happen within the next two weeks. Then, once the weather cooperates they'll start laying down pavement for roads and start construction. It's unclear when the business park will be complete.