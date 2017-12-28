Local residents rush to pay property taxes early

Adams County residents are swarming to the county treasurer's office to pay their 2018 property taxes early.

Treasurer Terry Asher says in a normal year, his office collects around $500,000 in early tax payments. This year, they've collected $2.8 million and there's still another day left to collect.

Asher says that's because people are coming in to try and take advantage of the federal property tax deduction before tax law changes next year. The new law limits that deduction to $10,000. Asher says many people are taking the opportunity, but he cautions people to be careful, because you can't get the money back.

"We take it as a courtesy and convenience, but once it's there it doesn't go back," Asher said. "They need to make sure they clearly understand the implications, tax-wise and all."

New IRS guidance released Thursday says you can prepay for next year and file it under the old tax code, but only if your local property taxes were assessed and prepaid during 2017.

Asher says if you still want to prepay, you have to have it in by Friday to count on this year's tax return.