Shelters busy during extreme cold

Local homeless shelters are staying busy during the extreme cold.

Carolyn Carpenter with the Salvation Army in Quincy says the emergency shelter is almost full, but they still have a few beds available if people need to get out of the cold.

She says there is a process to go through, which includes paperwork and a background check, but if approved, they will bring someone into the shelter. If you need assistance, you can call the Emergency shelter, or stop by the shelter at 5th and Broadway.