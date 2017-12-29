Thursday's Area Scores - December 28 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - December 28

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Collinsville Holiday Classic)
Belleville East: 46
Quincy High: 65
Ben Amos: 15 pts
Jaeden Smith: 12 pts
Blue Devils: (9-2), vs. Lincoln (Friday, 11:30 a.m.)

(State Farm Holiday Classic)
St. Joseph-Ogden: 43
QND: 66
Nick Schwartz: 14 pts
Mac Little/Tommy Ray: 10 pts each
Raiders: (8-2), vs. Bloomington CC (Friday, 8:30 p.m.) - third straight semifinal berth

(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)
Central: 42
Jacksonville: 41
Lane Ippensen: 12 pts, 6 blocks (hit game winning FT at end of regulation after Crimsons technical foul)
Hayden Neisen: 10 pts

Liberty: 37
Monmouth-Roseville: 58
Jordan Neisen: 13 pts
-- Central vs. Monmouth-Roseville (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)
-- Liberty vs. Jacksonville (Friday, 10:30 a.m.)

Lewistown: 42
Macomb: 61
Carter Fayhee: 17 pts
John Fuhr: 11 pts
-- Macomb vs. Illini Bluffs (Friday, 8 p.m.)

Pittsfield: 30
West Hancock: 50
Riley Langford: 24 pts
Drake Hammel: 13 pts

Illini West: 46
Brown County: 56
Darian Drake: 19 pts
Kennedy Gooding: 19 pts
-- West Hancock vs. Brown County (Friday, 9:30 p.m.)
-- Illini West vs. Pittsfield (Friday, 2:30 p.m.)

(MVIT)
*Semifinals*
Southeastern: 19
Payson: 75
Cole Schwartz: 21 pts
Trevor Voss: 17 pts

Bushnell-PC: 55
Unity: 48
Jason Housenga: 17 pts
Logan Voth: 16 pts
-- Payson vs. Bushnell-PC (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)
-- Unity vs. Southeastern (Friday, 6 p.m.)

*Consolation Semifinals*
Knox County: 51
West Prairie: 38
Hayden Miller: 24 pts

QND JV: 55
Griggsville-Perry: 35
Max Wedding: 17 pts

(Waverly Tournament)
*Semifinals*
Triopia: 53
West Central: 62
-- West Central vs. Athens (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)
Quincy High: 31
Jefferson City: 65
Stephanie Anders: 14 pts

(State Farm Holiday Classic)
Central-SE: 67
Prairie Central: 40
Laney Lantz: 22 pts
Alivia Lantz: 16 pts
-- Central-SE vs. Alleman (Friday, 11 a.m.)

(Lady Tiger Classic)
*Semifinals*
Illini West: 56
Lewistown: 37
Baylee Clampitt: 22 pts
Katie Rhodes: 17 pts
-- Illini West vs. Pleasant Plains (Friday, 7 p.m.)

West Hancock: 51
Western-Payson: 41
Emma Knipe: 23 pts
Blair Borrowman: 20 pts
-- West Hancock vs. Illini Central (Friday, 3:30 p.m.)

Rushville-Industry: 21
Pittsfield: 36
Lilly Pepper: 21 pts
-- Pittsfield vs. North Fulton (Friday, 1:30 p.m.)

Macomb: 77
Liberty: 65
Jordyn Hare: 18 pts
Paige Knuffman: 20 pts

South Fulton: 55
Brown County: 73
Ally Heldt: 28 pts
-- Macomb vs. Brown County (Friday, Noon)

Illini Bluffs: 56
Unity: 44
Kaylee Nichols: 14 pts

West Central: 30
Illini Central: 38
Jaelyne Likes: 10 pts

Athens: 33
Beardstown: 25


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
Western Illinois: 80
Bradley: 87
Emily Clemens: 21 pts , 9 assists
Leathernecks: (10-4)

Culver-Stockton: 71
St. Ambrose: 56
Payton Curley: 19 pts
Wildcats: (7-5)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 41
Columbia: 91

John Wood: 71
Lake Land: 58
Chelsea Wood: 15 pts

(MEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 62
Columbia: 95

