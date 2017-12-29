Thursday's Area Scores - December 28

Jirehl Brock and QHS slammed the door on Belleville East in the start to the Collinsville Holiday Classic.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Collinsville Holiday Classic)

Belleville East: 46

Quincy High: 65

Ben Amos: 15 pts

Jaeden Smith: 12 pts

Blue Devils: (9-2), vs. Lincoln (Friday, 11:30 a.m.)



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

St. Joseph-Ogden: 43

QND: 66

Nick Schwartz: 14 pts

Mac Little/Tommy Ray: 10 pts each

Raiders: (8-2), vs. Bloomington CC (Friday, 8:30 p.m.) - third straight semifinal berth



(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)

Central: 42

Jacksonville: 41

Lane Ippensen: 12 pts, 6 blocks (hit game winning FT at end of regulation after Crimsons technical foul)

Hayden Neisen: 10 pts



Liberty: 37

Monmouth-Roseville: 58

Jordan Neisen: 13 pts

-- Central vs. Monmouth-Roseville (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

-- Liberty vs. Jacksonville (Friday, 10:30 a.m.)



Lewistown: 42

Macomb: 61

Carter Fayhee: 17 pts

John Fuhr: 11 pts

-- Macomb vs. Illini Bluffs (Friday, 8 p.m.)



Pittsfield: 30

West Hancock: 50

Riley Langford: 24 pts

Drake Hammel: 13 pts



Illini West: 46

Brown County: 56

Darian Drake: 19 pts

Kennedy Gooding: 19 pts

-- West Hancock vs. Brown County (Friday, 9:30 p.m.)

-- Illini West vs. Pittsfield (Friday, 2:30 p.m.)



(MVIT)

*Semifinals*

Southeastern: 19

Payson: 75

Cole Schwartz: 21 pts

Trevor Voss: 17 pts



Bushnell-PC: 55

Unity: 48

Jason Housenga: 17 pts

Logan Voth: 16 pts

-- Payson vs. Bushnell-PC (Friday, 7:30 p.m.)

-- Unity vs. Southeastern (Friday, 6 p.m.)



*Consolation Semifinals*

Knox County: 51

West Prairie: 38

Hayden Miller: 24 pts



QND JV: 55

Griggsville-Perry: 35

Max Wedding: 17 pts



(Waverly Tournament)

*Semifinals*

Triopia: 53

West Central: 62

-- West Central vs. Athens (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)

Quincy High: 31

Jefferson City: 65

Stephanie Anders: 14 pts



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

Central-SE: 67

Prairie Central: 40

Laney Lantz: 22 pts

Alivia Lantz: 16 pts

-- Central-SE vs. Alleman (Friday, 11 a.m.)



(Lady Tiger Classic)

*Semifinals*

Illini West: 56

Lewistown: 37

Baylee Clampitt: 22 pts

Katie Rhodes: 17 pts

-- Illini West vs. Pleasant Plains (Friday, 7 p.m.)



West Hancock: 51

Western-Payson: 41

Emma Knipe: 23 pts

Blair Borrowman: 20 pts

-- West Hancock vs. Illini Central (Friday, 3:30 p.m.)



Rushville-Industry: 21

Pittsfield: 36

Lilly Pepper: 21 pts

-- Pittsfield vs. North Fulton (Friday, 1:30 p.m.)



Macomb: 77

Liberty: 65

Jordyn Hare: 18 pts

Paige Knuffman: 20 pts



South Fulton: 55

Brown County: 73

Ally Heldt: 28 pts

-- Macomb vs. Brown County (Friday, Noon)



Illini Bluffs: 56

Unity: 44

Kaylee Nichols: 14 pts



West Central: 30

Illini Central: 38

Jaelyne Likes: 10 pts



Athens: 33

Beardstown: 25





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Western Illinois: 80

Bradley: 87

Emily Clemens: 21 pts , 9 assists

Leathernecks: (10-4)



Culver-Stockton: 71

St. Ambrose: 56

Payton Curley: 19 pts

Wildcats: (7-5)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 41

Columbia: 91



John Wood: 71

Lake Land: 58

Chelsea Wood: 15 pts



(MEN)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 62

Columbia: 95