Fire destroys Shelby County barn

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A fire destroyed a barn and several hay bales late Thursday night.

According to Shelbina Fire Protection District on Facebook, they got the call around 10:40 p.m. to a barn located northwest of Shelbina on Shelby 328.

When they arrived, they found a barn and several hay bales fully engulfed.

There was no mention of any injuries.

