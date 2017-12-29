Winter storm brings potential for ice, snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the majority of the Tri-States ahead of a winter storm beginning Friday afternoon.

The advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Counties impacted include Shelby, Lewis, Adams, Brown, Knox, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Pike.



The storm is expected to bring freezing drizzle to some parts of the area, while more northern areas can expect snow.

"If you draw a line from Memphis, MO to Macomb, anywhere south of there is freezing drizzle." WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive explained. North of that will be all snow."

The northern Tri-States are likely to see snow beginning later Friday morning, continuing through much of the day.

"The one to three inch line of snow accumulation will be right on the northern edge of Lee, Hancock, and McDonough Counties with most spots just getting a dusting to 1 inch," Shive explained.



Shive said freezing drizzle was expected Friday afternoon for the more southern counties in the Tri-States, with hazardous driving conditions likely.

With possible ice on the road Shive said it's important to remember safe driving.

"You'll want to check your tires, make sure ice and snow is off of your vehicle, and always turn into your skid if you do start to slide."

Shive added that extremely cold temperatures with persist through the weekend.

Click here for the latest watches, warnings and advisories. Also go to WGEM.com/Weather for more information and weather tools.

You can check road conditions for each state here: