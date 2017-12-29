Train hits SUV, driver injured

A woman was injured early Friday morning when her SUV was hit by a train in Lewis County, Missouri, according to the crash report.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened three miles north of Canton off US 61 at 2:35 a.m.

The crash report stated Mary Williams-Simms, 56, of St. Louis, was driving north on US 61 when she went off the right side of the road and "vaulted" over the railroad tracks. It stated she got stuck on the tracks when trying to cross back over, but her SUV was struck by a train.

The report stated Williams-Simms was taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

It's unknown if a seatbelt was being used. No citations were listed on the report.

The Canton Police Department, Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Lewis County Rural Fire assisted at the scene.