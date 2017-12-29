Man injured in Shelby Co. crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man injured in Shelby Co. crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Peoria, Illinois, man was injured in a crash Thursday night, according to police.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated Montell Raymond, 54, was travelling east on US 36, one mile east of Hunnewell, at 11:14 p.m. when the crash happened. It stated Raymond's car went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and became airborne before striking a utility pole.

The report stated his car overturned and came to a rest off the roadway.

According to the report, Raymond was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional with moderate injuries.

The report stated Raymond was wearing a seatbelt. No citations were listed.

