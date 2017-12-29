Monroe City man receives honorary trooper award

A Monroe City man was the recipient of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Honorary Trooper Certificate last week.

According to a news release, the award was presented to Steven Williams on Dec. 23. The award is presented to citizens nominated by a trooper "for performing in an exemplary manner, under dangerous conditions, to aid another person, or when they unselfishly give of themselves to assist troopers in the performance of their duties."

The release stated on Aug. 8, Williams was driving through Marion County when he noticed a trooper involved in a physical altercation with an intoxicated person resisting arrest. Williams stopped and assisted the trooper.

Authorities said Williams helped the trooper restrain the suspect so they could get handcuffs on.

“Mr. Williams was quick moving and decisive in his actions," the unnamed trooper stated in the release. "He displayed a level of unselfishness which all Patrol members strive to reach every day.”

MSHP reported the trooper and suspect had minor injuries as a result.

“There is no doubt Mr. Williams risked his own safety and well-being to aid a Missouri State Trooper in need” stated Captain James Wilt. “The help of Mr. Williams insured a quick end to the altercation and prevented greater injury to the trooper or the suspect.”

MSHP stated the certificate was a token of their appreciation of Williams assistance.