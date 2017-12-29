McDonough Co. hospital implements recommendations because of influenza

McDonough District Hospital announced temporary visitor recommendations Friday because of increased influenza activity.

In a news release, the hospital stated the Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending hospitals implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) comprehensive influenza prevention and control recommendations. They stated many counties in Illinois have experiences a high amount of flu-like illnesses.

The MDH visitor recommendations are:

Only persons 18 years of age or older visit, unless seeking medical attention.

Limit the number of visitors to two (2) per patient at any one time.

Visitors with acute influenza-like illness symptoms not visit, but if they must visit to wear a medical mask (can be provided by the hospital).

The hospital reported the recommendations will remain in place until IDPH lowers the state influenza activity level to "sporadic" or below.

Hannibal Regional and Blessing Hospital implemented visitor restrictions recently due to the increase in flu activity.

The CDC reports signs and symptoms of the flu include:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in young children than in adults.

RELATED: "Flu cases on the rise"