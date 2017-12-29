2 arrested in Kahoka on drug charges

Authorities reported two northeast Missouri residents were arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges.

Clark County Sheriff Shawn Webster stated deputies went to the residence of Kelsey B. Yates in Kahoka at 3:22 p.m. to execute an arrest warrant. While making contact with Yates, Webster stated deputies noticed drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.

After a search of the home, Webster stated deputies arrested Yates and Joshua K. Miller, of Ewing, Missouri.

Authorities said Yates was arrested for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana (Methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (Methamphetamine), 3 counts of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center except with a written prescription and an active warrant out of Clark County.

Police reported Miller was arrested for possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana (Methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (Methamphetamine).

Webster said Yates and Miller were booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Yates was being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond, while Miller had a $15,000 cash-only bond.

The Kahoka Police Department assisted in the arrest, according to Webster.