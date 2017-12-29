Police, humane society warn against leaving pets outside in cold

Quincy Police say more calls about pets being left outside in the extreme cold is prompting a warning to pet owners.

Some pets like taking walks in the snow and others like to play in it, but add the below freezing temperatures, Quincy's Animal Control Officer Steve Scherer said it can be dangerous.

"This is extreme cold,'" Scherer said. "They can get hypothermia just like you or I can even though they have a nice fur coat."

Scherer said the department has received several calls of pets being left outside. He said it's not against the law to do so, but you need to give them adequate shelter.

"This time of the year, it's going to sound odd - it needs to be smaller than normal because your dogs are going to heat the shelter up with its body heat," Scherer explained.

City ordinance also states the shelter needs to be able to protect against rain, snow and sleet as well as a solid surface. A concerned local vet doesn't want to see animals getting frostbite.

"With longer hair dogs, the snow and ice tends to pack up in between the toes and in between the paw pads," Veterinarian Michelle Duncan, with Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic, said. "Even if it's just a dry towel to wipe their feet off will help and keep those paw pads healthy."

Duncan said it will vary with each dog on how long they can stay outside, but she recommends not letting dogs stay out for longer than an hour.

"If you're cold, your animal's cold," Pilar Brumbagh, with the Quincy Humane Society, said. "You try going out without socks, shoes or boots. That's not fun. That's what the animals do every time they have to go outside."

Scherer hopes pet owners take the necessary steps to keep their pets safe during the upcoming freeze.

"If your dog's outside during this type of weather, you have a lot of responsibilities," Scherer added.

Other tips police suggest on keeping your animals safe during the frigid temperatures:

Use straw as the bedding for the outside shelter. Straw can get wet and still insulate the shelter.

If you can, police suggest facing the shelter door to the south as most the wind comes out of the north and west.

Give more food to your pets outside. Animals need to burn more calories to stay warm.

Keep water thawed. Police suggest using an electric bowl to keep it melted or switching out the water every hour.

Avoid walking your dog on spots where you've put salt down. Salt can get stuck in their paw pads and irritate it.

Quincy Police say those who violate the city ordinance could face of $100 fine. An animal cruelty ticket and additional state violations could also be written to the pet owner. If you have concerns over a pet outside, police ask you to call 217-222-9360.

For more information on the duties of pet owners outline by Quincy ordinances, you can view the code of the city by going here.