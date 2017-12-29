Families look for fun indoors to beat the cold - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Families look for fun indoors to beat the cold

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Girl climbs on the playset at Going Bonkers in Quincy. Girl climbs on the playset at Going Bonkers in Quincy.
Parent carries tickets. Parent carries tickets.
Kids wait for prizes after turning in tickets. Kids wait for prizes after turning in tickets.
Boy plays a game at Going Bonkers in Quincy. Boy plays a game at Going Bonkers in Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The below freezing temperatures and Christmas break has helped a local business see more customers.

Employees at Going Bonkers in Quincy said kids are pouring through the doors to have some fun during the cold conditions. They said business always picks up right after Christmas as families look for some fun to do during the final days of Christmas break.

Many families said the cold just makes them want to get out of the house more. 

"We've been stuck in the house for two whole days because it's been too cold to go out and play," Karen Reardon said. "So today, it's nicer and we wanted to go to Bonkers and wanted to go crazy."

Another parent was happy to get her child away from the screen.

"It's important for him to just get out and play because otherwise he'll sit in front of a TV all day or on his tablet and screens," Wendy Worlitz said. "So it's nice that he doesn't have so much screen time."

Those wanting to get out of the house can do so even on News Years Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and New Years Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

