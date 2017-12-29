MoDOT prioritizing roads for clearing

Ice on the roads is a big concern in northeast Missouri and local road crews are working to keep the roads clear.

Winter weather can have a big impact on rural fire departments' abilities to fight fires. Hannibal Rural Chief Mike Dobson said on Friday that clearing roads is essential.

"It's huge." Dobson said. "You've got to remember that we're a volunteer fire department, so we have to get to the fire station first."

That's one of the reasons MoDOT had their 167 truck fleet ready on Friday to take on any possible winter weather.

However, because of budget concerns that haven't been addressed for several years, they're prioritizing roads.

What does that mean for drivers? Roads like Highway 79 in the heart of Hannibal Rural's area, aren't cleared as often as major roadways.

"We want to keep the roads safe and passable, but we don't want to go out and waste materials, and waste dollars that could be used in the summer time to help fix roads up and keep them maintained." Assistant Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Brian Untiedt said.

Chief Dobson added that when the roads aren't clear, they have to slow their response and use tire chains, or risk having another emergency to respond to.

"We can drive 30 to 35 mile an hour on them." Dobson said. "Of course it slows everything down, but we're looking out for our safety and the safety of the public as well."

Dobson also said the good thing is, if they need assistance clearing roadways to get to fires, MoDOT is quick to respond.

"MoDOT works with us." Dobson said. "We can call our dispatch and have MoDOT contacted and they'll come right out and take care of what we need taken care of."

MoDOT officials said until they get more funding, this will be the status quo.