NECAC secures funds for weatherization program

A northeast Missouri organization that helps low income residents just got one of the biggest funding gifts in its history.

NECAC (Northeast Community Action Corporation) was recently awarded $340,000 from the Missouri Housing Development Commission for its weatherization program. The program provides help with improving homes in an effort lower heating and cooling bills.

NECAC Public Relations Officer Brent Engel said on Friday that this will help them continue their mission of helping families become energy efficient, especially during the winter months.

"We're going beyond just caulking and putting in a window screen." Engel said. "We can fix roofs. We can do electrical and plumbing work. We can even install disabled access items."

If you would like to find out more information on the weatherization program, you can call any of the NECAC offices for more information.